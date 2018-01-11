University of Rochester President Joel Seligman Resigns

By Staff –

University of Rochester President Joel Seligman has resigned, effective Feb. 28.

Seligman announced his resignation Thursday, following the release of a report which absolved the university of any wrongdoing relative to recent allegations of sexual harrassment on the campus.

“It is clear to me that the best interests of the university are best served with new leadership, and a fresh perspective to focus on healing our campus, and moving us forward in a spirit of cooperation and unity,” Seligman said in a statement. “I will look forward to working with the interim president when that person is named, and with a permanent president, once that person is identified after a search process.”

Seligman also anounced Thursday, in a letter to university board of trustees chair Danny Wegman, that he will take a sabbatical year from the university before he returns to the school’s faculty as a professor.

Seligman had been president of the university since 2005.

