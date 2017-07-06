University Preparatory Charter School For Young Men Reaches 96 Percent Graduation Rate

By Staff –

Seventy students graduated from the University Preparatory Charter School For Young Men (UPrep) recently, during the school’s commencement ceremony at the Kodak Center For Performing Arts.

The young men represented a 96 percent graduation rate for the school, up from 94 percent in both 2015 and 2016, marking UPrep’s largest graduating class since the school graduated its first class of seniors in 2015.

“I could not be more proud of the Class of 2017,” Joseph Munno, UPrep’s founder and president, stated. “The graduates, their families, and school staff have worked together through challenges, and celebrated successes. We have watched them mature into fine men, who I am confident will go on and accomplish great things.”

According to officials, 18 of the graduates have received New York State Regents Diplomas with Distinction, and 56 graduates have been accepted to colleges, and will be attending universities across the country.

The school has also said it developed its culture through “small classes, student empowerment, personalized attention and a consistent focus on successful outcomes.”

Munno founded UPrep in 2012, and the school is currently the only charter school in New York state to house a career and technical center for students.

Visit www.upreprochester.org for additional information regarding the school.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.