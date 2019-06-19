Unused Musical Instruments Get Chance at New Life

Even if hearing jazz doesn’t inspire you to pick up that instrument from years ago, it still can be put to good use.

Musical instruments can be donated to benefit Rochester City School District students.

M&T Bank and the Rochester Education Foundation (REF) again are teaming up at the CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival, June 21-29, to collect musical instruments at the M&T booth inside the merchandise tent on Jazz Street, known the rest of the year as Gibbs Street.

“With its love of music, Rochester has always felt like a city of musicians,” Patricia Braus, director of policy and strategy at REF, said in a news release. “However, those instruments that so many of our neighbors play eventually go silent and get stowed away in an attic or garage. This drive is a chance to give your beloved instrument new life and inspire a young person to take their talents to the next level.”

The Rochester Education Foundation is an independent organization whose mission is to provide programs and resources to improve learning and success for all Rochester city public school students through partnerships with educators, business and the community.

REF accepts all types of instruments for students of all ages and skill levels. Music supplies, such as music stands, amps, sound equipment, guitar strings and drum sticks also can be donated.

Information about donating instruments also is at rochestereducation.org/spring-for-music-opportunities.