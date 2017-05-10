Upcoming Events at the Gandhi Institute
May 10, 2017Uncategorized
Attend the Spit and Share: Not Your Everyday Cypher Series
Monday, May 8th from 6-8 pm
Gandhi Institute Conference Room @ 929 S Plymouth Avenue
Local community members will share writing, art, and music on contemporary issues which will be followed by a crowd reflection on the thoughts, feelings and conversation each piece evokes.
The purpose of this program is to facilitate a space in which people can use art to release anxiety and promote sincere fellowship. ALL are welcome!
Join us for our Take Your Mother for a Walk This Mothers Day event: On April 13, the US dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in history on a remote and yet still populated area of Afghanistan. To make real to ourselves what may feel like one more news story, and to acknowledge the consequences of war and weapons on mothers and their children in other parts of our mother earth, we will walk on Mother’s Day Sunday, May 14 2-5PM tracing the size of that crater.
This will be a six mile walk around the circumference of the “blast site” sketched over Rochester, starting at Gandhi Institute. We will walk starting around 2 pm and conclude by 5 pm, rain or shine.
Strollers and bikes are welcome. Walkers are welcome to walk in silence or to participate in facilitated dialogue with family, friends and strangers as part of the journey.
That day we will also record a message and raise some funds to donate to a nonviolence project led by youth in Kabul, the Afghan Peace Volunteers. The Afghan Peace Volunteers is a group of youth activists who conduct nonviolence education and raise money to provide women and children without access to heating facilities, warm blankets to endure cold Afghan winters. If you would like to make a donation to this group go here:http://vcnv.org/duvet-project/