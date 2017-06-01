Jun 01, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Update – Meals for Emergency Responders and National Guard Members in Sodus Point
Update: American Red Cross workers will NOT be serving meals in Sodus Point today or tomorrow. The operation is being moved to Greece, Ontario County. Details to follow.
