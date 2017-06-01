Search
Friday 2 June 2017
From Information to Understanding

Update – Meals for Emergency Responders and National Guard Members in Sodus Point

Jun 01, 2017UncategorizedComments Off on Update – Meals for Emergency Responders and National Guard Members in Sodus Point

Update: American Red Cross workers will NOT be serving meals in Sodus Point today or tomorrow. The operation is being moved to Greece, Ontario County. Details to follow.

 

