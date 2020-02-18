Urban Choice Charter School Prepares to Close

The New York State Education Department will not recommend renewal of the charter for Urban Choice Charter School.

UCCS will close in June, at the end of the school year.

The official vote on the charter application will be held at the meeting of the Board of Regents in April. The school is helping its community transition to other schools for the 2020-21 academic year.

“Our school has been a warm and supportive environment dedicated to educating our city’s children for 15 years,” Nelson Blish, UCCS board chair, wrote in a news release. “We are disappointed with the outcome of the charter application, but we are dedicated to finishing the year strong and preparing our students for the next steps in their academic careers.”

Faculty, staff and families were notified in meetings Feb. 13 and a letter has been mailed to parents and guardians. UCCS encourages families to apply to other schools by the April 1 charter school lottery deadline. School information sessions will be scheduled in the coming weeks to help parents learn more about their options. Employees will be assisted as they seek new jobs.

“On behalf of the board, I am grateful to our faculty and staff, parents and students for their dedication to Urban Choice. We have much to be proud of and are committed to having a successful rest of the school year,” Blish wrote.

UCCS was founded in 2005 on the belief that all students can learn and achieve high academic standards. UCCS served 400 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.