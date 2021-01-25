Urban League to Help Women, Minority-Owned Small Business with COVID Expenses

Staff report

Women or minority-owned small businesses in Monroe County can get some help meeting expenses related to COVID-19.

The Urban League of Rochester will administer the Sustaining Small Businesses and COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, provided by ESL Federal Credit Union Charitable Foundation.

A total of $300,000 is available to support businesses in service/hospitality and lifestyle, health and wellness, and manufacturing.

The businesses will receive direct and immediate assistance to combat the impact of the pandemic and to connect these individuals with the knowledge, tools and resources for long-term stability and growth.

Funds can be used for rent and mortgage payments, utilities, insurance, and salaries. Participants will also receive ongoing training through the Urban League’s Business Development division.

Excluded businesses are those that are sexually oriented; sell primarily sell tobacco, CBD products, e-cigs or vapes; or a financial institution that makes loans or issues credit.

Eligible businesses must have been operating as of March 20, 2020, have 20 or fewer employees, have less than $500,000 in revenue, be a privately held business, be current on tax obligations and have at least half of the employees be permanent residents of Monroe County and the principle place of business must be Monroe County.

The business does not have be certified as MWBE, MBE or WBE.

Full eligibility requirements and an application are at www.urbanleagueroc.org/smallbusinessrelief.

The application deadline is noon, Feb. 1. Only complete applications received electronically by then will be considered.