US Terms Ethiopia’s Ceasefire Declaration A ‘Positive Step’

WASHINGTON — The United States has welcomed Ethiopia’s unconditional ceasefire in the conflict-torn Tigray province on June 28, following the recapture of the regional capital, Mekelle, by rebel fighters, which forced the government troops to retreat.

“The Government of Ethiopia’s announcement yesterday of a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region could be a positive step if it results in changes on the ground to end the conflict, stop the atrocities, and allow unhindered humanitarian assistance,” Ned Price, the spokesman for the United States Department, said in a statement on June 29.

“We are closely monitoring developments. We call on all parties to commit to an immediate, indefinite, negotiated ceasefire so as to end the violence, restore stability to Tigray, and create a context for an inclusive dialogue that preserves unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of the Ethiopian state.”

Clashes in the province of Tigray erupted in November after the Ethiopian government accused the local ruling party—the Tigray People’s Liberation Front—of ambushing a regional army post to hijack weapons and arm the anti-government militia.

The Tigray region has been occupied by the Ethiopian military since then, resulting in the fighting with the rebels and heavy civilian losses.

On June 23, an Ethiopian airstrike killed more than 30 people in a market, drawing worldwide condemnation.

“Those responsible for the bombing of a village market in northern Tigray, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians, must be held accountable,” United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfields, said in a tweet.

“We call on the Ethiopian authorities to ensure the victims receive immediate medical access and for an independent investigation.”

The bombing happened on the 33rd’ martyrs day’ in Tigray—a date marking the Hawzen Massacre that killed more than 1,000 Tigrayan people at a market in Hawzen towards the end of the Ethiopian Civil War.