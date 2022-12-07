VA Finger Lakes Hosts PACT Act Event to Inform Veterans, Survivors About New Health Care and Benefits

In the Community: From Veterans Affairs Finger Lakes Photo from https://www.va.gov/finger-lakes-health-care/events/51354/.

Between December 10 and the 17, more than 80 VA facilities across the country will host Week of Action events featuring Veterans, Veteran families and survivors, VA leaders, Members of Congress, local elected officials, Veterans Service Organizations, State Directors of Veterans Affairs, and more – all of whom are working together to spread awareness about the new health care and benefits available to Veterans and survivors.

The PACT Act is the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in decades. The PACT Act Week of Action is just one component of VA’s nationwide PACT Act Veteran outreach campaign, which is the largest coordinated outreach campaign in VA history. The campaign has one goal: ensuring that every eligible Veteran and survivor gets the PACT Act-related health care and benefits they have earned

“There are millions of Veterans and survivors across America who are eligible for new health care and benefits, and we will not rest until every one of them gets what they’ve earned,” said Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs. “That’s what this PACT Act Week of Action is all about: educating Veterans, their families, and survivors – and encouraging them to apply today.”

The VA Finger Lakes will provide opportunities for Veterans and Veteran families and survivors to learn more about PACT Act benefits, receive a Toxic Exposure Screening, apply for Veteran Benefits, and VA Healthcare.

Date: Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Place: Rochester Calkins VA Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623

If you are a Veteran, not enrolled with VA Healthcare please bring the following:

A valid Photo ID

Copy of your DD214

Visit https://www.va.gov/finger-lakes-health-care/ for more information.