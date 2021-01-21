Vaccines: A Shot In The Arm For Glass Vial Makers In India

KOLKATA, India — The vaccination drive in India has led to a spike in demand for glass vials — a silver lining for the depressed glass manufacturing sector in India.

India launched the world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drives on Jan.16, with 30 million frontline and healthcare workers registered for the jab on day one. The government plans to vaccinate 300 million people by August.

India needs to immunize its 1.3 billion people in phases, entailing the use of at least 2.6 billion vials for two shots.

The present capacity of the glass vial industry in India is around 80,000 tons per year, included molded and tubular vials.

“For nearly six months, starting April last year, the industry incurred losses ranging between INR 15-20 crore ($2-$3 million) per day,” said Vinit Kapur, secretary of the All-India Glass Manufacturers’ Federation (AIGMF).

Glass is produced in furnaces that need to remain heated for five to six years at a stretch. As a result, natural gas pipelines supplying power to these furnaces cannot be shut down.

Despite the lockdown due to the pandemic, each glass manufacturer owed between INR 1-2 million ($13,500 and $27,000) per day for natural gas alone, said Kapur.

“Our glass manufacturing units were all shut for around four to six months, resulting in huge losses,” said Raj Kumar Mittal, owner of the Mittal Group, which is based in Firozabad, the hub for glass manufacturing in India.

“Charges for natural gas, electricity and salaries had to be paid. We had a harrowing time, with nearly zero sales. Liquor sale was banned, and April-July is the peak time for the sale of cold beverages,” Mittal said.

Glass vials are only a small part of the glass industry, but those in the business are now seeing healthy growth.