Monday 5 February 2018
From Information to Understanding

Valentine’s Day with Busted Valentines

Feb 05, 2018UncategorizedComments Off on Valentine’s Day with Busted Valentines

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THIS VERY SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DAY EVENT!

 

VALENTINE’S DAY WITH BUSTED VALENTINES!

DATE: Wed Feb 14th, 2018
TIME: 5 – 8PM
LOCATION: Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610
ADMISSION: FREE
WEB LINKS: CLICK HERE to RSVP and for more information.

***

Join us for Valentine’s Day with Busted Valentines!

Complimentary champagne & chocolate sampling courtesy of Hedonist Chocolates!

Frank De Blase writes and recites lyrics of love, desperation and depravity like a hipsters last rites. Along came upright bassist Brian Williams, drummer Greg Andrews, saxophonist Drew Bellavia and Jon Tucker on keys who make it all sound pretty heckin’ cool. This town will never be the same.

