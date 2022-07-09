Van White Newly Appointed to Rochester City Court

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Van Henri White. File photo.

Mayor Malik D. Evans announced the appointment of Van Henri White as Rochester City Court judge.

Under New York State Law, the Mayor of Rochester may appoint a new Rochester City Court judge when a vacancy occurs on that court. Judge Stephen Miller’s elevation to New York State’s Court of Claims in May created the current vacancy.

“It was important to me to hear from our community before making this selection,” said Evans. “Judge Lee and Judge Grippe won the June primary, and Van’s showing in that election illustrates that our city would select him as a third on the bench. His long list of accomplishments and extensive experience makes him a highly qualified addition to the court.”

Evans chose to appoint White to the vacancy after the primary elections in June.

“I am honored that Mayor Evans has afforded me this opportunity to continue to serve the people of this great city from a role on City Court,” White said.

Prior to this appointment, White represented clients in criminal and civil matters from his private law practice, with a particular emphasis on civil rights litigation. Previously, he served as a Special Advisor to Mayor Bill Johnson and as a prosecutor in Rochester’s District Attorney’s Office.

“I look forward to adding to the diversity of the bench and serving in the spirit of Ruben Davis, Roy King, and Stephen Miller, and also hope to complement the excellence of Rochester’s current City Court judges.”

Van White was admitted to the N.Y. State Bar in 1990. He received his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University Law Center and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the State University of New York at Albany.