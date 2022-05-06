Vending Opportunities Available at Rochester Harborfest 2022

Staff Report

Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/ontariobeachpark.

Looking for a place to sell your art and merchandise?

If you are, after being absent for more than a decade, the Rochester Harborfest is returning to Ontario Beach Park this June 2022.

Organized by the Ontario Beach Park Program Committee, the City and Monroe County will take place June 17–19. Harborfest 2022 marks the opening of the summer season at the beach as well as the 200 anniversary of Monroe County and the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse.

Organizers of the festival are looking for vendors of arts, crafts and other new merchandise to participate in the festivities. The vending fee is $40 per day or $65 for both days. There are also opportunities for commercial vendors for promotion or sale of commercial services, for $300 for the two-day event.

Interested vendors should register as soon as possible, as there are a limited number of sales spots available.

The festival will feature entertainment on both days, there will be professional sand sculpting demonstrations, a gigantic car show and a boat parade of lights.

Activities will include a volleyball tournament, children’s area, food vendors, tours of the historic lighthouse, free rides on the 116-year-old Dentzel Carousel and more.

Area businesses will also feature food and beverage specials all weekend.

Residents can also participate in the Harborfest 5K & 10K on June 18, hosted by YellowJacket Racing.

Registration for the race will close at 5:45 p.m. on June 17, signup for the race can be done at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Rochester/Harborfest.

The course takes in the northern portion of the popular Genesee River Trail and each finishes on the beach. The 5K takes a tiny jaunt through the Charlotte neighborhood at Petten and River Street. The 10K will take in the gorgeous river trail through the Turning Point Boardwalk and turn around to take in those sights heading north back to the park, according to the Harborest 5k and 10k run signup.

Race participants will receive:

Race Logoed T-shirt guaranteed if registered by May 31st (Color subject to change due to supply chain challenges, If registering for the combo (5K & 10K), you will only get one shirt.)

Online Results

Overall/Age-group Awards

Post-race snacks

Electronic Timing

For applications and additional details, interested vendors should contact Jaime Henderson at jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com or call (585) 865-3320.