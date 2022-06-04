Vending Spots Still Available for 2022 Harborfest

Staff Report

Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/ontariobeachpark.

Vendor spots for art, crafts and general merchandise are still available for the 2022 Rochester Harborfest, June 18-19 in Ontario Beach Park. This year’s event commemorates the 200th anniversary of Monroe County and the Charlotte Genesee Lighthouse.

Harborfest will feature entertainment both days, professional sand sculpting demonstrations, a car show, a boat parade of lights, a volleyball tournament, children’s area, food vendors and much more. Tours of the historic lighthouse and free rides on the 116-year-old Denzel Carousel will also be available. Area businesses will feature food and beverage specials all weekend.

A limited number of vendor spots are available Saturday and Sunday. The vending fee is $40 per day or $65 for both days. There are also opportunities for commercial vendors for promotion or sale of services, for $300 for the two-day event.

For applications and details, interested vendors should contact Jaime Henderson at jme.lyn.g@hotmail.com or call 585-865-3320.