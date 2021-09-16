Veterans Outreach Center Pays Tribute to 9/11

By Telisha McIntyre

TelishaMcintyre@minorityreporter.net

Veterans Outreach Center, hosts event that honors those impacted by the tragic events of September 11, 2001, at Blue Cross Arena. Photo by Telisha McIntyre.

Friday, Veterans Outreach Center (VOC) hosted Operation We Remember, a remembrance ceremony to honor those impacted by the tragic events of September 11, 2001. The event took place at Blue Cross Arena/War Memorial.

Saturday marks twenty years after the September 11th attacks, noted Laura Stradley, Executive Director of VOC. “9/11 isn’t about politics or presidents, it’s about the pain and trauma for all the people who lost their loved ones,” she said.

Stradley spent about eight years on active duty.

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Operative and Air Force Veteran Dan Castor was the keynote speaker for the event. He was highly engaged in the effort to capture Osama Bin Laden.

According to their website, “Veterans Outreach Center mission is to serve Veterans with compassion and advocate for all who have worn our nations uniform so they can RISE and live life to the fullest”

“We need to make sure the future generation, the generation that wasn’t there, remembers the heroism, the sacrifice, the tragedy but also the lessons that we should draw from that day ” said Senate Rob Ortt, also a U.S. Army Veteran.

“We need to remember the message of 9/11. We need to remember the unity that came out of that direct day,” he said.

“We weren’t afraid to fly the American Flag high that day in the World Trade Center and we should never be afraid or forget to fly the American flag 20 years later.”

