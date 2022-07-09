Vibrant Murals Unveiled at Roc City Skatepark

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Photo courtesy of https://cityofrochester.smugmug.com/

Mayor Malik D. Evans recently joined members of the Friends of the Roc City Skatepark, the Synthesis Collaborative and local artists today to mark the completion of the first phase of the Roc City Skatepark Mural Project.

“The Roc City Skatepark Mural Project perfectly captures the kinetic energy and artistic vibrancy of the Skatepark and growing vitality of Downtown Rochester’s riverfront,” said Evans. “I want to thank the many community partners and the artists who brought this project to reality. Reflecting the energy of our city’s people and the diversity of our interests will advance our goals to create a safe, equitable and prosperous Rochester.”

The Roc City Skatepark Mural Project is an ongoing partnership to enhance the visual appeal of the Skatepark by creating an outdoor art gallery that celebrates the unique cultures of the wheel-based board sports and the mural-arts communities.

Synthesis Collaborative (formerly Wall\Therapy) curated the works from a collection of artists who reflect the diversity of Rochester in terms of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and artistic styles. Featured artists include some of the best known graffiti artists and muralists featured at such museums as the Memorial Art Gallery; Albright-Knox and other respected venues throughout Upstate New York.

The current murals represent the completion of the first phase of the project. The long-term goal is to cover the pillars and bridge foundations within and around the Skatepark with an array of images that can evolve as the Skatepark expands and the skateboarding and mural-arts communities grows.

Project sponsors and supporters include: the City of Rochester; Empire State Development Corp. and other State agencies supporting the ROC the Riverway project; the N.Y. State Department of Transportation; RG&E; The Skatepark Project (formerly the Tony Hawk Foundation); the Sands Family Foundation and the Friends of the ROC City Skatepark.