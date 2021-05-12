VIDEO: And Just Who Are You Parroting? 

Consider it a form of self-love.

A parrot reacts enthusiastically while watching a video of another parrot.

The parrot’s explosion of emotions was filmed in Townsville, Australia, and posted on TikTok on April 30.

The TikTok user posted a 3-year-old blue parrot named Frank responding to an Indian Ringneck parrot known as Hamlet. Frank’s reaction was so distinct, it grabbed almost 2 million hearts on TikTok and 7 million views.

Chris Mitchell, an animal-welfare advocate and Frank’s caretaker, said he is a rescue bird from an abusive home.

“He absolutely loves eating fruit and veggies, and chili is his favorite,” Mitchell said, adding that Frank loves watching star parrots Kiko and Hamlet.

Frank is also an Indian Ringneck, a popular pet. They are smart, but bore quickly. They will resort to chewing and other destructive behavior if they feel neglected.

The species is widespread in many parts of Asia, notably India and Pakistan, as well as in Sudan and the Middle East.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Judith Isacoff)