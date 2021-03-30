VIDEO: Backfired: Pranksters Face Jail Over Video Stunt To Steal Taxi 

MOSCOW — A group of pranksters has filmed themselves pretending to steal a business taxi, but it backfired.

The three pranksters returned the taxi several minutes later, but one was arrested and remanded in custody. All three face up to seven years behind bars.

The prank was filmed in front of a business center in Moscow, later announced by Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs on March 24.

“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Presnensky District of Moscow detained three citizens of one of the neighboring countries on suspicion of misappropriation of an expensive car,” it said in a statement.