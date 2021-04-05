VIDEO: Batter And Batter: Zoo Shows Off Cute Fruit Bat Babies

MOSCOW — Two Egyptian fruit bat babies, born in July last year at the Moscow Zoo in Russia, are receiving regular health and development check-ups by the zookeepers to monitor their growth.

Marsh and Tango, the two bat babies, are already eight months old and growing rapidly. One of their examinations regularly to monitor their development was inside their enclosure at the zoo on March 25.

“This is our Tango,” aid the zoologist in the video. “Look how much she has grown! She’s unrecognizable. Measurements show that she is almost mature. She has to gain another 10 grams (0.2 pounds), and she will be practically an adult.”

In the video, the zoologist could be seen measuring one of the cub’s wings and carefully examining the rest of its small body to check for any irregularities.

She then gently rolls the fella into a piece of thin cloth and briefly places it on a scale to check its weight.