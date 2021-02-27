VIDEO: Boys In Booze: Cops Seize Drunk Who Smashed Up Shop That Refused To Sell Him Alcohol

KALININGRAD, Russia – A drunk man was arrested when he lost his temper and ransacked a mini-market after being refused alcohol in the district of Nesterovsky in Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast region.

The suspect, 35, whose identity has not been disclosed, went into the store to buy booze at night when there was a curb on the sale of alcohol. When the shop assistant refused to sell any alcohol to him, the man went into a frenzy and started smashing everything in sight and throwing things at the employee.

CCTV camera footage shows the man kicking product stands and refrigerators, breaking glass and throwing objects at the female clerk. At one point, he manages to grab what looks like a carton of wine and begins to drink it while still wrecking the store.