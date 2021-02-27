VIDEO: Breakdown Bad: Heroin Dealer Seized After Getaway Car Died 

AYLESBURY, Birmingham – A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Birmingham police for selling drugs on the streets of Aylesbury after traveling from Birmingham.

The accused reached Aylesbury the same day.

The criminal identified as Daniel Anderson was produced before the unanimous jury at Aylesbury Crown Court on Feb. 12 where he was found guilty and was sentenced at the same hearing to eight years’ imprisonment.

“Anderson is now a convicted drug dealer,” said Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Andy Hipwell. “Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they can come to our town and sell drugs. We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will face a prison sentence, just like Anderson.”