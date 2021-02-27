VIDEO: Breakdown Bad: Heroin Dealer Seized After Getaway Car Died 

AYLESBURY, Birmingham – A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Birmingham police for selling drugs on the streets of Aylesbury after traveling from Birmingham.
The accused reached Aylesbury the same day.
The criminal identified as Daniel Anderson was produced before the unanimous jury at Aylesbury Crown Court on Feb. 12 where he was found guilty and was sentenced at the same hearing to eight years’ imprisonment.
“Anderson is now a convicted drug dealer,” said Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Andy Hipwell. “Let this be a warning to anyone who thinks they can come to our town and sell drugs. We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will face a prison sentence, just like Anderson.”
A video of a high-speed chase has been released by the police. On May 19, 2020, at around 12.40 PM, officers attempted to stop Anderson in his vehicle, but he drove away at speed and collided with a parked car in the initial pursuit.
During the pursuit, he threw packs of A-class drugs out of the windows. Anderson was eventually stopped, after the car he was driving developed a mechanical fault and was arrested.
He was found guilty of possession with intent to supply a class-A drug, heroin, cocaine, possession of an electric stun device and dangerous driving following a four-day trial.
As per the study, Statistics on Drug Misuse, 7,376 people were admitted in for drug-related mental and behavioral disorders in 2018-19 in the UK. The figures were 14 percent less than in 2015/16 (8,621), but still 30 percent higher than in 2008/09 (5,668). Admissions were around six times more likely in the most deprived areas, compared to the least deprived areas.
“18,053 hospital admissions for poisoning by drug misuse,” said the study. “A 6 percent increase on 2017/18, and 16 percent higher than in 2012/13 (15,580). 2,917 deaths related to poisoning by drug misuse. A 17 percent increase on 2017 (2,503), and 46 percent higher than ten years ago in 2008 (2,004)”
The study also revealed that 9.4 percent of adults (16 to 59) had taken an illicit drug in the last year and 20.3 percent of young adults (16-24) had taken an illicit drug in the last year.
As per the United Kingdom government, the maximum penalties for drug possession, supply (selling, dealing or sharing) and production depend on what type or ‘class’ the drug is.
Class-A drugs such as Crack cocaine, cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), heroin, LSD, magic mushrooms, methadone, methamphetamine (crystal meth) lead to seven years of prison, an unlimited fine or both if someone acquires it.
If someone is engaged with the supply and production, then the punishment will go up to life imprisonment, an unlimited fine or both.
“The penalty is likely to be more severe if you are found to be supplying drugs (dealing, selling or sharing),” said the United Kingdom government in a statement. “The police will probably charge you if they suspect you of supplying drugs. The number of drugs found and whether you have a criminal record will affect your penalty.”
(Edited by Saptak Datta and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)
