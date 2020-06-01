Search
Monday 1 June 2020
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

VIDEO: Chaos as police clash with George Floyd protesters at White House

May 31, 2020State/National NewsComments Off on VIDEO: Chaos as police clash with George Floyd protesters at White House

Chaos ensued outside the White House Saturday night as anti-police brutality protesters fought with Secret Service, Parks Police, and Military Police. This is the second night of rioting in Washington D.C. in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis.

Full Livestream:

The post VIDEO: Chaos as police clash with George Floyd protesters at White House appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous PostRPD Seeks Help in Identifying Suspects in Mayhem

Related articles