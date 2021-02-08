VIDEO: Cops Save Two-Year-Old Gunned Down in Street Shooting With Squad Car Hospital Dash

NEWARK, USA — In a recent turn of events, the cops of the Newark Police Department saved the life of a two-year-old girl who, along with two other victims, was found wounded.

The incident happened late in the night on Jan. 28 at 85-95 Cabinet Street in the city of Newark in New Jersey, U.S. Newark also happens to be the most populous city of the U.S. state of New Jersey.

The bodycam footage, released by the Newark police on Saturday, Jan. 30, shows that one of the cops was instructed to put the victims in the patrol car to rush to the hospital. From the footage, it was also revealed that one of the adult victims was shot in the lower abdomen before he was being put into the patrol car.