VIDEO: Cowering Inferno: Hero Cop Crawls Through Inferno To Save Stricken Senior

ILLINOIS, USA – A video of a United States cop crawling and rescuing an 83-year-old man through a burning house filled with smoke in Rockford, Winnebago County in Illinois, has gone viral.

The video footage shows how the police officials were trying to reach out to the victim by constantly calling out his name. The officials asked the victim multiple times if he can hear him and instructed the victim to crawl if possible.

The police officials of Winnebago County Sheriff found the man in one of the rooms.

“We had to break one of the windows to let the smoke out,” said the police official.