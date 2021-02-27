VIDEO: Dog Lead: Loyal Pooch Takes Police To His Unlocked Home 

INDIANA, USA – The United States police have released a video of a dog guiding the cops to his master’s unlocked house in Avon, Indiana.

The neighbors reported the unlocked house as the town is infamous for its large number of break-ins and burglaries. Immediately, the officers were dispatched to the location to find the pooch at a junction.

The dog ran in front of their patrol car, straight to the house the cops were headed to. It soon became evident, the dog actually lived there.

Break-ins are the number one property crime concern across the U.S. A burglary takes place once every 26 seconds, which adds up to more than two burglaries every single minute and over 3,300 burglaries per day.

Both the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Justice Statistics data show a dramatic decline in U.S. violent and property crime rates since the early 1990s when crime spiked across much of the nation.

“Property crime in the U.S. is much more common than violent crime. In 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported 2,109.9 property crimes per 100,000 people, compared with 379.4 violent crimes per 100,000 people,” states a research paper by Pew Research.

Since the 1990s, the burglary rate in the U.S. has gone down over the years. In 2019, “the nationwide rate was 340.5 burglary cases per 100,000 of the population,” states data.

“In 2019, New Mexico had the highest burglary rate in the US. That year, they had 696.8 occurrences per 100,000 residents. Oklahoma followed with 671.7 incidents per 100,000 residents,” as per data about Burglary rate in the US in 2019.

The most common type of property-related crime in 2019 remained larceny/theft, followed by burglary and thefts related to motor vehicles. Among violent crimes, aggravated assault was the most common offense, followed by robbery, rape, and murder/non-negligent manslaughter.

Most violent and property crimes in the U.S. are not reported to police, and most of the crimes that are reported are not solved. In 2019, only 40.9 percent of violent crimes and 32.5 percent of household property crimes were reported to authorities.

In its annual survey, the Bureau of Justice Statistics asked crime victims whether they reported their crime to the police or not. The survey notes that there are a variety of reasons why crime might not be reported, including fear of reprisal or “getting the offender in trouble,” a feeling that police “would not or could not do anything to help,” or a belief that the crime is “a personal issue or too trivial to report.”

Despite the high level of concern regarding property safety, only 24 percent of Americans have a home security system installed.

