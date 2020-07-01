VIDEO: Fauci warns a coronavirus vaccine is not guaranteed

The nation could see thousands more cases of coronavirus, the country’s top infectious disease specialist said Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, testified for three hours before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. He and Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, urged Americans to wear masks to curb the spread of the virus.

In response to a question from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Fauci said that the entire country is at risk if an outbreak occurs in one area.

“We are now having 40,000-plus cases a day, I would not be surprised if we go up to 100,000 a day,” he said. “if this does not turn around, so I am very concerned.”

Fauci also said there was no guarantee the U.S. could develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.





