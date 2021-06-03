VIDEO: Flipping Heck: Kindergarten Teacher’s Amazing Card Slinging Tricks 

Video shows a German nursery school worker throwing playing cards through small slits.

Michael Wlotzka said that he started doing trick shots in March last year, just as Germany was entering COVID-19 lockdown. The tricks have garnered 1.6 million TikTok followers and 30 million likes.

The videos show some of the challenges he completed and posted on social networks.

One collection of his top 10 trick shots shows him throwing playing cards or other objects and landing them into small spaces as a stopwatch counts down the seconds.

Another video shows him landing a card in a clothespin after tossing it through a slit that appears to be no larger than a CD case.

One video shows him landing a ping pong ball through an obstacle course and onto a glue stick.

Wlotzka said he first started setting challenges with footballs, ping pong balls and toilet paper. But once he started landing playing cards in clothespins, it really took off — and he added different levels of difficulty.

Some videos have gained over 20 million views, which he says was not his goal when he posted trick shots.

“It is fun for me to think of new ideas that people have never seen before. That’s my motivation,” he said.

His handle “Jayjinho81” was inspired by former Nigerian footballer Jay-Jay Okocha who played for German clubs Borussia Neunkirchen and Eintracht Frankfurt.

