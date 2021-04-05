VIDEO: Freezy Rider: Teen Biker Seized After Police Chase Crash In Heavy Snow

ARTI, Russia — A reckless teenager riding a pit bike without an authorized driver’s license on snow-covered roads led the officers on a pursuit to stop him after he realized he was in trouble.

The suspect was a 17-year-old boy, and his name was not released. The boy was spotted riding around in the village of Arti in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region at about 4.30 PM on March 20.

Officers patrolling the area signaled the young man to stop for a check-up, but he refused to comply and sped away, leading them into a pursuit.

“Pit bikes are sports equipment and intended exclusively for training and competitions in specially designed areas,” a police department spokesperson said. “Their use as a means of transport on public roads is prohibited.”