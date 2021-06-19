VIDEO: Greek Odyssey: Photographer’s Amazing Images Of Ancient Sites And Islands 

A Greek photographer has amassed a large online following for his images of the country’s famous idyllic islands and ancient sites.

Dionisis Kaminaris is a civil engineer from Kefalonia, the largest island in the Ionian Sea. It is “most known for its stunning beaches,” he said. “There isn’t a lot of tourism, but it has a good reputation for its organization and cleanliness.”

His Instagram page has more than 70,000 followers. In early 2012, the platform was mainly a photography community, “a big school of artists from all over the world,” he said. Kefalonia, Greece (@diokaminaris/Zenger News)

“I am passionate about photography, and I love to share what my eyes capture and communicate that moment to a bigger audience.

Sunset on Kefalonia. (@diokaminaris/Zenger News)

“I love taking pictures in Greece, and I think anyone can understand why: Greek-island life, archaeological sites, sunsets by the sea and coastlines with emerald waters are my favorites.”

The Greek islands include Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu, among others.

“I really don’t have a specific subject, although I avoid using people in my photos,” he said. “I love to do photos with images from different photos just to create a dreamy environment, as I did recently with the birds at sunset.”

