VIDEO: High Speed: Cops Found Cannabis Farm After Seizing Biker For 124 MPH Stunt

SUNSHINE COAST, Australia — This video shows the moment a biker filmed himself through his helmet-cam, speeding at over 124mph and leading the Australian police to discover eight cannabis plants at his home.

The incident took place on the Sunshine Coast in the Australian state of Queensland, and the unnamed man has been fined AUD 17,000 ($12,999).

The Queensland Police Service shared the clip on their Facebook page, writing, “Sunshine Coast police have fined a man AUD 17,000 after seizing helmet cam vision which allegedly showed him performing high-risk stunts on a motorbike, including wheel stands at more than 200 kilometers per hour (124mph).”

The police spotted the BMW motorbike owner, 27, speeding in wet conditions on March 23.