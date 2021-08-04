VIDEO: Hot Rod: Car Fan Builds A Flame-Throwing Lada

Russian mechanic Vahan Mikaelyan has converted a VAZ-2106 Zhiguli, also known as a Lada 1600, into a flame-throwing machine.

He calls the new version his “Dragon” and claims it is the first car in the world that can spew fire.

Video he posted online shows powerful jets of fire shooting out of two of the four headlights and hitting the wall at the far end.

In video on Reddit, the flamings guns from the outer headlight bezels shoot out fire that reaches some 20 feet from the vehicle. The person behind the wheel (while the car remains stationary) is presumably Mikaelyan. While he is seated inside, the car repeatedly shoots out fire.

The engineering of the vehicle is not shown, but it does make sound. Online viewers suggest that this means the mechanic probably installed a pump to generate power to propel the fire out of the vehicle. Mechanic Vahan Mikaelyan beside his innocent-looking flame-throwing Lada before it is fired up. (Courtesy of Vahan Mikaelyan)

Tech bloggers and car buffs posted comments ranging from “it is useless in the real world,” to imagining a place for the vehicle in a “Mad Max” or James Bond movie.

Mikaelyan said the vehicle will be used to burn another car in an upcoming race.

“Friends, you have seen the powerful fire my Dragon spits. Therefore, on 15th August, we will burn the losing car with the Dragon. Make your cars better! There is going to be a hot car battle,” he posted.

Some online viewers compared the vehicle to Drogon, one of three dragons in the “Game of Thrones.”

It is not the first car Mikaelyan has adapted. He once built a monster truck with giant wagon wheels, and a vehicle that looks like a spider as it travels along the road on eight legs.

Vahan Mikaelyan’s spider-like adaptation of another vehicle. (Courtesy of Vahan Mikaelyan)

The once-popular Lada was introduced in the Soviet Union in the early 1970s, but by the 1990s it had become the main brand for AvtoVAZ.

Since 2004, the company has included all of its products under the Lada brand. Lada subsequently became a Groupe Renault brand in January 2017.

The automaker’s line now includes the off-road SUV Niva Bronto, sold in Luxe or Prestige versions. While the company is taking orders for the vehicle at its 300-plus dealerships across Russia, it will not be exported to markets outside of the country.

