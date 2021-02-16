VIDEO: Inferno Heroes: Firefighters Battle Huge House Blaze

DELAWARE, USA — A body cam video released by the Christiana Fire Department tackling a huge house blaze in the United States region of Delaware on Feb 8 highlights the dangers of the firefighting profession.

Firefighter crews worked together to tackle a fire at a Wilmington Manor house in New Castle County, Delaware. The house fire was the first such case for the fire department in February 2021.

“Engine 12, Ladder 12 and Chief 12 (12-8) responded to box 3210 in Wilmington Manor’s local for a house fire. Station 12 units were the second arriving companies,” reads the statement by the Christiania Fire Station. “Engine 12 secured Engine 28’s hydrant and stretched their back up line and assisted with extinguishing fire on both floors. Ladder 12 assisted with the primary searches on both floors, ventilation, and opening up for the engine companies. Chief 12 assisted with the command operations.”

Meanwhile, the crew facilitated the primary searches on both floors, regulated ventilation, and opened up for the engineering teams.