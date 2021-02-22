VIDEO: Massive Fire Guts Historic Mayan Hotel In El Centro

CALIFORNIA, US — Eight local fire departments, 31 firefighters, three ladder trucks, two fire engines and two quick response vehicles responded to the third-alarm fire at the Mayan Hotel, State Street in El Centro on Feb. 14.

As per El Centro Fire Department, the blaze started at 11:30 PM ahead of Valentine’s Day when they got multiple 911 calls reporting about flames and smoke in the three-story hotel. It took more than two hours to contain the fire, but not fully doze.

“Attempts were being taken to reopen the facility by ownership and several months ago, a security guard has been posted in front of the building to keep the people away from the building, as it is closed,” said Cedric Cesena, the fire battalion chief of El Centro Fire Department.

The aerial footage shows the interior of the building turning into a raging fire. Many firefighters were seen using an extendable ladder to extinguish the fire with a blast of water sprayed on the property.

Few other fire pumps were seen with hoses snaking across the street as firefighters also attempt to tackle the blaze from different angles. The blaze was so intense that the roof of the property collapsed, and it made little difference when the water was being sprayed.