VIDEO: Moment Egyptian Swimmer Breaks Guinness World Record For Highest Jump Out Of Water

CAIRO, Egypt — This video captured the glorious moment when an Egyptian swimmer set a new Guinness world record for the highest jump out of the water with a monofin.

Omar Sayed Shaaban, 21, who trains at Cairo Stadium Swimming Pool in the Egyptian capital, set the Guinness World Record for the highest jump out of the water while wearing a monofin with 2.3 meters (7.54 feet).

Shaaban, who is considered one of the world’s fastest underwater sprinters, broke the world record after nine years.