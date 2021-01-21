VIDEO: New High-Tech Drift Shifter Moves 15,000 Tons Of Snow an Hour

Tyrol, Austria – A new innovative snow blower is easing the winter woes of the Austrian authorities and commuters.

It is not only clearing piles of snow on an Alpine railway but also making it much the process of clearing snow quicker.

The Austrian Federal Railways‘ new high-tech snowblower has been roaming around the rails of the Alps in the Austrian state of Tyrol over the past few days.

Reports said the Beilhack X491.003, which has also been given the nickname ‘Snow Queen’, holds an engine power capacity of 2,000 Horsepower.

The Snow Queen recently powered through 1.5 meters of fresh snow from the town of Lienz to the town of Sillian.

Local media said it has the ability to clear up to 15,000 tons of snow in one hour.

This high-performance snowblower is being used on the Arlberg route and is clearly accomplishing good results, as seen in the videos by Gerfried Moll, the railway friends association in the town of Lienz.

Regardless of its 77-ton weight, the snowblower can reach a speed of 25 kph compared with its predecessors which could reach only 5 kph.

A video shows the brown snowblower of the size of a locomotive moving rapidly ahead throwing jets of snow on the right side in the backdrop of the snow-covered area and cloudy sky and mountains. The jets of snow rise as high as the trees on the side, tentatively 30-40 feet tall.