VIDEO: Newborn Calf ‘Calamity Jane’ Is A Knockout Hit With Zoo Fans

A new female baby bison at the world’s oldest zoo has been named Calamity Jane, in honor of the legendary American frontierswoman.

She was born on April 15 at Schonbrunn Zoo in the Austrian capital Vienna. The calf has orange fur, but it will turn brown within six months.

“Our bison offspring are already experiencing their first big adventures. They run and jump through the facility,” said zoo director Stephan Hering-Hagenbeck.

“The young animal quickly tires from romping around, and it keeps taking short naps in the bark mulch or sand — mostly near mother Yvonka.”

Calamity Jane’s father is Menewa, a bull born in the same zoo in 2011.