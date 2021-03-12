VIDEO: No Obstacle: Gruesome Knee Won’t Stop Me, Blonde Boxing Champ Tells Ninja Warrior

BUCHHOLZ IN DER NORDHEIDE, Germany — Former world champion boxer, Alicia Melina, severely injured her knee during a training session for the Ninja Warrior competition. The former boxer and singer was training for the “Ninja Warrior Germany All-stars” competition when she seriously damaged the tibia bone of her left knee.

The 32-year-old, who hails from a town called Buchholz in der Nordheide in the Harburg district of Germany, informed about the mishap through an Instagram post.

“It happened so quickly,” she said. “I, unfortunately, got a tibial plateau fracture in my knee during Ninja Warrior training. You will see me on crutches for six weeks, but I won’t let that get me down,” she told her 46, 500 followers on the social media platform.