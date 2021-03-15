Video: Orphaned Manatee Who Released Back Into Open Waters After Rehabilitation

ISLAMORADA, FL. — An orphaned manatee calf rescued off the Florida coast was finally released back into the waters after its two-month rehabilitation period.

The calf named Rhino was rescued by members of the Dolphin Research Centre‘s Manatee Rescue Team and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission on Dec 6, last year, after the male manatee’s mother was hit by a boat which led to her death.

“The manatee was between one and two years old and between 1.8 and 2 meters long, weighing in at 215kg (474 lbs),” said the Dolphin Research Centre.