VIDEO: Police K-9, Drone Team To Find Criminal Hiding On Roof

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A local police department used a police dog and a drone to help catch a wanted criminal hiding on top of a house in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The suspect, identified by police as as Alejandro Jaimes-Radilla, was arrested by the officers after a chase that first involved Blazer, part of a K-9 unit, who detected the presence of the man in the area of the building, and then a drone that captured images of the man trying to hide in an eave on its roof.

Jaime-Radilla, 33, was wanted for a felony warrant and other unspecified charges.

The police department gave a detailed description of the incident and posted it on their social media sites, which then went viral.

“With the assistance of a drone from the Washington Country Sheriff’s Office, we were able to locate Alejandro hiding in a section of the roof,” said Hillsboro Police Department in a posting on its Facebook page.

The clothes Jaimes-Radilla wore helped him hide on the roof, as they blended in with the rooftop’s colors. But as the video shows, once the suspect saw the drone, he decided to give up. He found his way down from the roof and was arrested. “This capture was the result of a partnership with the Washington Country Sheriff’s Office and bringing various resources together to keep the community safe,” said a local police officer. The suspect is currently under police custody and the investigations into his activities are ongoing. This is the second case solved within a week with the help of the K9 unit. Last week, another case was resolved with the help of K9 unit at Arkansas. The sniffer dog K-9 unit of the Little Rock Police helped detained the suspect while he allegedly tried to steal from the residence. The K-9 unit was formed to help police track suspects and look for evidence. Each team consists of an officer with his K9 partner. The unit specializes in human tracking, searches and handler protection. Their Hillsboro Police Department’s social media page also displays emergency number 9-1-1 and 503-629-0111 for any urgent situation. The officers have been successful in solving cases effectively with the help of their K9 partners. (Edited by Pallavi Mehra and Vaibhav Vishwanath Pawar.)







The post VIDEO: Police K-9, Drone Team To Find Criminal Hiding On Roof appeared first on Zenger News.