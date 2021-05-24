Search
Monday 24 May 2021
  • :
  • :

From Information to Understanding

for buy propecia our drug store

VIDEO: Pot Luck: Ancient Amphorae Saved From Ocean Bed 

May 24, 2021UncategorizedComments Off on VIDEO: Pot Luck: Ancient Amphorae Saved From Ocean Bed 

This amphora from some 5,000 years ago is one of four recovered recently off the coast of Sicily. (Arma dei Carabinieri/Zenger News)

Amphorae dating back some 5,000 years were recently recovered by dive units of the Italian police. The ancient containers were found in a seabed off the beach of Bue Marino along the northwest coast of Sicily.

The three Italian clay amphorae from the 4th century B.C. and a Punic amphora from the 3rd century B.C. are believed to have come from an ancient shipwreck.

Archaeologists say the area was an important commercial sea route connecting a number of Mediterranean cities.

Video of Palermo’s Carabinieri Command for the Protection of Cultural Heritage (TPC) mission shows the partly intact amphorae buried halfway in the seabed. The dive team uses nets, ropes and winches to haul the artifacts out of the water. They were then transferred to a desalination tank onshore.

The TPC was assisted by the Underwater Unit of Messina and Italy’s Superintendency of the Sea, which is holding the amphorae.

More archaeological explorations are being prepped for the area.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Judith Isacoff)



The post VIDEO: Pot Luck: Ancient Amphorae Saved From Ocean Bed  appeared first on Zenger News.

Previous PostBello to Use CARES Act Money to Support Arts

Related articles