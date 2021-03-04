VIDEO: Pup Pirates Seized With Nine Trafficked Puppies In The Car Trunk 

VILLESSE, Italy – The Italian cops recovered nine puppies smuggled inside plastic containers in the boot of a car coming from Villesse on Feb 27.

The police stopped the driver and were surprised to find the puppies inside a car going towards the north-eastern Italian province of Gorizia located at the foot of the Julian Alps, bordering Slovenia. It was the capital of the former Province of Gorizia and is a local center of tourism, industry, and commerce.

“The puppies were all in poor health after the long journey spent inside the plastic containers,” said the Italian cops who rescued the puppies.