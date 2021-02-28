VIDEO: Rare Owl Doesn’t Give Two Hoots That He’s Supposed To Be Extinct 

VIENNA, Austria – The Vienna Zoo has created a new 127-square-meter aviary for an extinct species of owl in an effort to bring their population back into control.

Forty-one owls that hatched in the Austrian zoo have already moved into their new home and their population is now stable.

Kuehnapfel Jonas, the video journalist at Vienna Zoo, said entrance fees and donations funded the exhibition cost of 180,000 Euros ($218,791). The Association of Friends of the Zoo supported the building with 3,000 Euros ($3,646).