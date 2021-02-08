VIDEO: Russian cops chased and hoped into the moving drunken driver’s moving car.

KERCH, Crimea – Russia reports frequent drunken-driving accidents.

Every year approximately 30,000 Russians die in road accidents. About the same number of road accidents take place in the entire European Union member countries, which have tripled the number of people and six times the number of cars as compared to Russia.

In general, 323.5 thousand crimes were committed by persons under the influence of alcohol in 2019 in Russia. However, there has been a decrease in the number road accidents since 2016.

One of such instances of drunken driving made headlines when a police officer risked his life while catching an alleged drunken driver by clinging onto the moving car’s door along Voroshilov Street in the city of Kerch in Russia’s Republic of Crimea.

Rustam Aliyev and Alexander Belov, the two police lieutenants, while patrolling the area noticed the driver making an illegal manoeuvre. After the driver refused the police’s instruction to stop, the patrol car started chasing him.

The video footage shows the alleged drunken driver speeding high despite multiple honks from the police officers following him. The suspect stops at the red light, when Aliyev, the police officer, approaches the driver.