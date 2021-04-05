VIDEO: Sight For Sore Ayers: Stunning Rain Waterfalls Gush Down Uluru’s Slopes

FOREST LAKE, Australia — Images of a waterfall gushing down the sides of the Ayers Rock in Australia following heavy rains battered the region has gone viral.

Tourism worker Stacey MacGregor, 37, filmed the images at Ayers Rock, also known as Uluru, a huge sandstone rock formation in Australia’s northern territory.

The rock is sacred to the Pitjantjatjara, the aboriginal people of the area also known as the Anangu. The name of the area refers to the several aboriginal groups in the region.

“They [the Anangu Pitjantjatjara] retain a profound and intimate knowledge of the flora and fauna of their homelands with many plants and animals being both a source of food and an integral part of their culture,” reads a research paper titled “A Biological Survey of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara lands South Australia”.