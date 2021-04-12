VIDEO: Snow Falls: Water Replaced By Avalanche In Incredible Display At Sherlock Holmes Mountain

SOKHUMI, Abkhazia — An avalanche of snow was replaced by a vast waterfall that flooded over the side of a cliff before forming a huge mound on the mountainside below in remote Abkhazia.

The footage was filmed by a local tourist guide Ruslan at the 70-meter (230-foot) Gegsky waterfall in the self-governing but largely unrecognized state of Abkhazia on the Black Sea.

The waterfall is one of the Caucasian nation’s prime attractions, though few know its sublime snowy phenomenon.

“Every year, an avalanche descends, and I know about it. This avalanche is dozens of times larger than others due to the peculiarity of the relief,” said Ruslan to Zenger News.