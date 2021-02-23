VIDEO: Standing Ovation: Migrants Show Appreciation To Rescuers

SILICY, Italy — As a way of giving thanks to their rescuers, a group of African migrants stood and applauded members of the Spanish humanitarian organization that brought them safely to an Italian port.

Most of the 146 migrants, including a three-month-old baby, hailed from Mali, Guinea, Cameroon, Togo and Burkina Faso.

The migrants were forced to remain on board to quarantine after being rescued by the Spanish humanitarian organization Open Arms in two operations off the coast of Malta on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13.

Video captured on the Open Arms ship as it is docked at Porto Empedocle on the island of Sicily in southern Italy shows the group standing around the boat, smiling and clapping on Feb. 15. Open Arms members, following Covid-19 precautionary measures, join them in celebration.