VIDEO: Trucky Escape: Boneheaded BMW Driver Forced Truck To Overturn At High Speed

A driver in an SUV forced a truck to overturn during a risky passing move on an Australian highway.

The accident was filmed on Monaro Highway 12.4 miles (20 kilometers) north of the town of Cooma on June 24.

The sport utility vehicle was speeding in the wrong lane of the New South Wales highway, which caused a truck to swerve off the road and flip.

Police said the Isuzu truck was forced off the highway by the driver of what appeared to be a BMW X3 SUV.

Emergency services responded around 3 p.m. and found the truck, which had flipped over and rolled into a ditch, according to a Facebook post by New South Wales Police.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for a head injury at the scene.

During the investigation, police viewed dash-cam footage from other drivers at the time of the crash. The driver of the SUV is seen heading south in the northbound lane, coming up next to another vehicle, trying to overtake it.

“The driver of the white vehicle — possibly a BMW X3 SUV — continued south, not stopping to render assistance,” the police posted on Facebook. The truck that ends up in a ditch off a New South Wales highway near Cooma, Australia, on June 24. (@nswpolice/Zenger News)

Police have called on the public to provide any information about the SUV driver to Crime Stoppers in New South Wales. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social-media pages.

The driver of the white vehicle is now wanted by police for failing to stop at the scene, according to local media.

In the video, the white SUV can be seen overtaking a large truck on the highway before returning to the left-hand lane.

However, the SUV’s driver apparently misjudges the move, and the driver of an oncoming truck has to take evasive action.

Both the SUV and truck veer off the road to avoid crashing into each other. That is when the truck overturns in the ditch, and the driver of a white vehicle, which was behind the vehicles, stops to help.

To date, 143 people have died in car accidents in New South Wales in 2021, and 300 died in the previous 12 months as of June 24.

New South Wales is a southeastern Australian state, noted for its various coastal cities and national parks. Sydney is the state’s capital. The population is more than 8 million.

(Edited by Fern Siegel and Judith Isacoff)







The post VIDEO: Trucky Escape: Boneheaded BMW Driver Forced Truck To Overturn At High Speed appeared first on Zenger News.