VIDEO: US Navy Conducts Tests For Delivering Payloads To Nuclear Submarine

Hawai’i, USA — The United States Strategic Command periodically reviews ways to enhance the overall preparedness of their strategic forces.

One of these events involved a MH-60R Sea Hawk, connected to the “Easy Riders” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37, delivering a payload to the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Henry M Jackson on Jan 11 near the Hawaiian Islands.

This event was designated to review and validate expeditionary logistics procedures, strategies, and techniques and to enhance the overall preparedness of their strategic forces.

USS Henry M. Jackson is a United States Navy Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine commissioned on Oct 6, 1984. She is the only Ohio-class submarine that is not named after a US state.

The United States Navy’s 14 ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and its four cruise missile submarines (SSGNs) are the Ohio class of nuclear-powered submarines. These constitute the largest submarines ever built for the US Navy and each displaces 18,750 tons submerged. They carry 24 Trident-II missiles each.

The Ohio-class submarine was designed for extended strategic deterrent patrols. Each submarine is assigned to two complete crews, called the Blue crew and the Gold crew, serving 70- to 90-day deterrent patrols.

Three large logistics hatches have been installed to assist large-scale resupply. These hatches help the rapid transfer of supplies, equipment, and machinery, speeding up replenishment and maintenance. The stealth ability of the submarines was significantly improved.

The SH-60F is a twin turboshaft engine, multi-mission United States Navy helicopter based on the United States Army UH-60 Black Hawk and a member of the Sikorsky S-70 family that entered operational service on June 22, 1989.

“Strategic deterrence has been the sole mission of the fleet ballistic missile submarine since its inception in 1960. It provides the nation’s most survivable and enduring nuclear strike capability. The Ohio class submarine replaced aging fleet ballistic missile submarines built in the 1960s and is far more capable,” according to the Federation of American Scientists.

Earlier, from Oct 19 to 23, 2020 USS Henry M Jackson tested aerial resupply concepts in the area of the Hawaiian Islands with four aircraft: an unmanned aerial vehicle piloted remotely, a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III and a Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, according to United States Naval Institute (USNI) News.

“That was specifically with our strategic forces, and the purpose of that was to exercise our ability to maintain our ballistic missile submarines at sea and fully ready,” Commander of Submarine Force Pacific Rear Adm. Blake Converse said at a Naval Submarine League’s annual symposium, according to the United States Naval Institute.

“Whether it be a small part delivered by an Unarmed Aerial Vehicle, if it maintains the submarine fully operational because it fixes their atmospheric control system or weapons system; or whether it be a resupply of food or other logistics or medical capabilities that they need to continue on their mission – we exercised those things to demonstrate the ability to keep our submarines at sea.”

The submarine was named after Henry Martin “Scoop” Jackson (May 31, 1912 – September 1, 1983). He was an American politician who served as a US Representative (1941–1953) and US Senator (1953–1983) from the state of Washington. He was a Cold War liberal and anti-Communist Democrat, according to History Link.org.

