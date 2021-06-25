Vin Diesel Believes Late Paul Walker Sent John Cena To Play His Brother In ‘F9’  

WASHINGTON — Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who has played the character of Dominic Toretto in the “Fast and Furious” franchise for 20 years, recently said he had a “strange feeling” that Paul Walker sent John Cena to play his brother in ‘F9‘.

When the time came to cast someone to play his brother for the upcoming “F9: The Fast Saga”, the actor admitted the search gave him a bit of “anxiety.”

“Obviously, I’m multicultural,” said Diesel.

“You could’ve cast anybody to be my brother. So, for two months before I went into filming, I created a shrine where I could do all the combat training, all the stunts, and I had the charger there to simulate the garage to get into the Dom state of mind.”

“Now the idea of the brother worked great on paper, but when the time came to cast it, anxiety. Who could you cast to be Dom’s brother and 20 years into the game? The audience knows our mythology so much,” said Diesel.

That is until John Cena captured the role of Jakob Toretto, a casting that Diesel believes the late Paul Walker, who starred alongside Diesel in the “Fast and the Furious” films before his death in 2013, had a hand in making happen.