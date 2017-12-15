Visions Federal Credit Union Celebrates Exterior Renovation

By Staff –

Visions Federal Credit Union (Visions FCU) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony recently, to reveal the exterior renovation of the organization that has taken place over the last few months.

“It’s really exciting to be able to share this opportunity with the community because of the location of where this branch actually sits,” Visions branch manager Regina Seabrook stated. “This was a community credit union for the underserved, and, we started this journey with Visions, well, me specifically, about five years ago. And, at that time, this location was about a $ 1 million location. It’s now a $30 million location, which sits in one of our most underserved communities.”

Visions currently offers financial and ATM services to community members in the surrounding area and employs a bi-lingual staff at its 1130 E. Main St. location, which is a full-service branch.

“This simple effort of beautification helps show the community that we care about the neighborhood that we’re in,” Visions assistant vice president of marketing Mandy DeHate stated. “We consider it our home.”

Visit https://vimeo.com/247566468 to view video of Seabrook explaining Visions’ services, or click on the image below.

